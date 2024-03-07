Bulgaria, Romania Edge Closer to Schengen: Borissov Advocates Full Membership Amid EU Decision

In a significant development reported from Bucharest during the European People's Party congress, GERB leader Boyko Borissov made a strong case for Bulgaria and Romania's full integration into the Schengen Area. Amidst this backdrop, the European Union recently announced a partial Schengen membership for the two countries, set to commence on March 31, 2024, marking a pivotal step towards their complete inclusion.

Advocacy for Full Membership

Borissov's advocacy at the congress was not merely a diplomatic formality but a reflection of the broader aspirations of both Bulgaria and Romania to secure a place within the Schengen zone. Acknowledging past shortcomings, Borissov admitted that Bulgaria's border was once considered unreliable. However, he was quick to point out the strides taken to meet the necessary conditions for membership. He highlighted the environmental and logistical issues posed by the 'Danube Bridge 2' bottleneck, emphasizing that such scenarios do not serve European interests and that the citizens of Bulgaria and Romania deserve better.

Support for European Leadership

Further cementing his position on European integration, Borissov announced the Bulgarian delegation of GERB-SDS's support for Ursula von der Leyen's candidacy for a second term at the helm of the European Commission. This move underscores the political alignment and commitment of Bulgaria towards European leadership and governance, indicating a broader geopolitical strategy aimed at strengthening ties and ensuring a more integrated European Union.

Implications of Partial Schengen Membership

The recent announcement by the EU to grant Bulgaria and Romania partial Schengen membership by March 2024 has been met with mixed reactions. This interim arrangement will see the lifting of air and sea border controls with existing Schengen Member States, while land border checks are set to continue. This decision, while a step in the right direction, still falls short of full membership, with implications for cross-border movement and trade. The anticipation of a forthcoming decision on lifting land borders hints at a gradual but determined path towards complete integration.

As Bulgaria and Romania stand on the cusp of a new era in their European journey, the advocacy by leaders like Boyko Borissov plays a crucial role in shaping the discourse around their Schengen membership. The partial inclusion into the Schengen Area marks a milestone in their European integration process, setting the stage for future developments. With ongoing diplomatic efforts and continued adherence to EU standards, the full membership of Bulgaria and Romania in the Schengen zone seems not just a possibility, but an impending reality, promising enhanced mobility, economic opportunities, and a stronger European Union.