Bulgaria Boosts Presence and Eases Visa Processes at EMITT Exhibition

The 27th edition of the East Mediterranean International Tourism & Travel Exhibition (EMITT), one of the world's top five tourism exhibitions, has opened its doors in Istanbul. This global gathering is a powerhouse of industry professionals and tourists, offering a platform for new business and cooperation opportunities within the Turkish and worldwide travel sectors. The event hosts country pavilions, holiday destinations, and tour operators, with over 595 participants from 95 countries.

Strong Presence of Bulgaria

At the heart of this event, Bulgaria has been capturing attention with its robust and diverse stand, showcasing the nation's tourism attractions. Bulgaria's aim to strengthen its presence at EMITT is in response to the rising number of Turkish tourists visiting the Eastern Mediterranean and Far East, which has seen a 30% annual increase. The country's efforts are being led by Bulgarian Tourism Minister, Zaritsa Dinkova, who expressed the nation's intent to establish itself as a year-round destination.

Simplifying Visa Procedures

One significant move by Bulgaria is its bid to simplify visa procedures for Turkish citizens. Minister Dinkova highlighted ongoing discussions to facilitate and expedite visa issuing for Turkish tourists. This move is not just about increasing tourist numbers; it's a strategic measure to boost Bulgaria's competitiveness in the fierce regional tourism market, where Turkiye itself is aiming to attract over 60 million visitors in 2024.

Anticipated Removal of Air Border Controls

Adding to the competitive edge, the anticipated removal of air border controls for the Schengen area is expected to make access easier for Turkish tourists holding Schengen visas to visit Bulgaria. This change could further enhance Bulgaria's appeal as a tourist destination and solidify its place within the global travel industry.