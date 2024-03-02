Bulgaria and Kurdistan Region Seek Expanded Partnership in Energy, Economy, and Tourism

During a significant meeting at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkiye, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discussed the future of Bulgaria-Iraq relations, emphasizing their mutual interest in enhancing ties in energy, economy, tourism, and education. This encounter marks an important step towards strengthening the relationship between Bulgaria, Iraq, and the autonomous Kurdistan Region, with both leaders expressing a commitment to serve as stability factors in their respective regions.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

President Radev highlighted the longstanding tradition of friendly relations between Bulgaria and Iraq and expressed Bulgaria's readiness to upgrade these ties, particularly in the sectors of energy, economy, tourism, and education. On his part, President Barzani conveyed the Kurdistan Region's ambition to promote economic and trade relations with its partners, emphasizing its role as a stability factor in the region. The discussions also explored the potential for crude oil supply from Iraq to Bulgaria, the expansion of Bulgarian tour operators in the Kurdistan Region, and collaboration in agriculture and food production.

Historical and Future Cooperation

The leaders recalled the positive outcomes of two forums organized by the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) with businesspeople from Erbil and Mosul in May and October 2023, respectively, and the memorandum of understanding signed between the BCCI and the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry in May 2023. These past collaborations set a precedent for future engagements and underline the commitment of both regions to deepen their partnership. President Barzani extended an invitation to President Radev to visit Iraq, including Erbil, to continue the political dialogue and identify new areas of bilateral cooperation.

Promoting Regional Stability and Economic Growth

The meeting between President Radev and President Barzani at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum underscores the strategic importance of Bulgaria-Iraq relations, not only for the involved parties but also for regional stability and economic growth. By focusing on sectors such as energy, economy, tourism, and education, both leaders aim to create a solid foundation for long-term cooperation. The anticipated collaboration promises to enhance the business and cultural ties between Bulgaria and the Kurdistan Region, showcasing Erbil as a travel destination and potentially boosting the agriculture and food production industries in both regions.

This bilateral engagement highlights the shared vision of Bulgaria and the Kurdistan Region for a partnership that contributes to the prosperity and stability of their respective regions. As both leaders look forward to future collaborations, the international community watches with interest to see how these partnerships will unfold, potentially serving as models for cooperation and development in other parts of the world.