British Museum Faces Investigation Over Concealed Ethiopian Altar Tablets

The British Museum is currently under scrutiny by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) due to allegations of excessive secrecy around a set of Ethiopian altar tablets, known as tabots, that have been hidden for over a century and a half. These sacred items, looted by British soldiers following the 1868 Battle of Maqdala, have sparked a significant debate over transparency and cultural restitution. With Ethiopia's persistent calls for their return, this investigation may mark a pivotal moment in the ongoing dialogue around historical artifacts and their rightful ownership.

Historical Context and the Battle of Maqdala

In 1868, British forces engaged in the Battle of Maqdala, resulting in the looting of numerous cultural artifacts, including 11 sacred tabots. These items, made of wood and stone, hold immense religious significance and have thus been kept out of public view at the British Museum. The museum's trustees and curators are even forbidden from examining them, underscoring their sacred status. Ethiopia has long demanded their return, a request that gained further attention during a 2019 visit by the country's culture minister.

Freedom of Information Act and Calls for Transparency

Amidst growing calls for transparency, Returning Heritage, a not-for-profit organization focused on cultural restitution, submitted a freedom of information request to the British Museum in August 2023. The organization aimed to uncover internal discussions about the tabots, but claims the museum's response was insufficient, citing omissions and excessive redactions. This has led to the ICO's current investigation into whether the British Museum has failed to disclose key details about the tabots, as required by law.

Legal Implications and Future Prospects

The controversy touches on the British Museum Act of 1963, which generally prohibits the disposal of items in the museum's collection