Brighton Couple Finds Dream Holiday Home in Lecrín Valley on 'A Place in the Sun'

Helyn and Kamil, a married couple from Brighton, embarked on a journey to find their dream holiday home in the serene Lecrín Valley, Granada, with the assistance of 'A Place in the Sun'. With a budget of £200,000 and a willingness to stretch to £240,000 for the perfect property, they sought a multi-bedroom house close to local amenities. Their search led them to a three-bed townhouse, priced within budget at £174,000, that immediately felt "like home" to them.

Advertisment

Search for the Perfect Property

The couple's quest for a holiday home was fueled by the Lecrín Valley's appealing microclimate and the prospect of escaping Britain's colder weather. Presented by Laura Hamilton, the second property they viewed captured their hearts with its ample outdoor space, traditional features, and suitability for a family Christmas. Described as "the house that keeps on giving," this townhouse stood out among the options.

Decision and Offer

Advertisment

Despite exploring other properties, Helyn and Kamil's thoughts kept returning to the townhouse with its courtyard pool. After a night of consideration, they decided to make it theirs. They initially offered £164,900, which was countered by the owner at £169,500—a proposal they gladly accepted. Their emotional journey culminated in the joy of securing a home that resonated deeply with them.

Reflections on Finding "Home"

This episode of 'A Place in the Sun' not only showcases the allure of Lecrín Valley as a destination for British expatriates but also highlights the emotional journey of finding a place that feels like home. For Helyn and Kamil, the townhouse in Granada isn't just a property; it's the beginning of a new chapter filled with warmth, family gatherings, and the promise of making lasting memories.