Bridging Futures: Bucharest Conference Seeks to Integrate Ukraine’s Refugee Children into Europe

In the heart of Romania's bustling capital, a gathering of minds and spirits convened to chart a path forward for some of Europe's most vulnerable newcomers. The international conference, RE:Think Bridges, hosted in Bucharest, became a beacon of hope and a workshop of ideas aimed at the integration of refugee and asylum-seeking children from Ukraine into European societies. This event, a collaboration between the Federation of Non-Governmental Organisations for Children (FONPC), CARE France, SERA Romania, Eurochild, and ICVA, attracted over 200 experts from more than 25 European countries, all united by a common goal: to share, discuss, and implement strategies for the inclusion of displaced, refugee, and migrant individuals, with a special focus on children.

Unveiling Good Practices and Policies

The conference was not just a forum for discussion but a showcase of the power of collective action. Experts from various fields shared insights on good practices, policies, political perspectives, and the funding landscapes essential for the successful integration of children into new communities. The timing of the conference, coinciding with the two-year anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine, underscored the urgency of addressing the needs of millions seeking refuge. Dr. Ally Dunhill, Eurochild's Director, emphasized the importance of continuous support for civil society in meeting the needs of vulnerable children and their carers.

Highlighting the Role of Civil Society

The conference spotlighted the significant role of civil society over the past two years in aiding refugees, especially noting the large influx of children and families from Ukraine. This collective effort has been crucial in providing not just immediate aid but also in working towards long-term integration solutions. The event served as a reminder of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in creating inclusive societies that welcome and support those in need.

Looking Forward: Challenges and Opportunities

While the conference was a step in the right direction, participants acknowledged the complex challenges that accompany the integration of refugees into European societies. Issues such as access to education, housing, and healthcare were discussed, alongside the importance of psychological support for children traumatized by war and displacement. However, the event also highlighted opportunities for innovation in refugee integration, such as the potential of coding schools to alleviate skills shortages, as explored in related discussions on migration policy and the development of attentive programmes for forced migrants.

As the curtains closed on the RE:Think Bridges conference, the shared commitment to creating a more inclusive and supportive Europe for refugee children and their families was palpable. The journey ahead is long and fraught with challenges, but the collective resolve of civil society, policymakers, and experts signals a hopeful path towards integration and empathy.