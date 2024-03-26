Brexit Passport Rule Catches UK Holidaymakers Off-Guard, Affects 32 Million

After Brexit, a new passport validity rule has left UK travellers like Nathan Barnes, 31, from Norwich, stranded, unable to board flights to EU countries due to passports issued over 10 years ago. This regulation, catching many by surprise, requires passports to be issued less than 10 years before the departure date and valid for at least three months after the planned return, impacting an estimated 32 million people based on Home Office data.

Understanding the 10-Year Rule

Previously, UK travellers could carry up to nine months from an old passport over onto a new one. However, post-Brexit, this practice has led to confusion and travel disruptions as EU countries enforce the rule strictly. The change not only highlights the effects of Brexit on everyday Britons but also calls for increased awareness and preparation among prospective travellers to avoid being turned away at the airport.

Travel Industry's Response

While the travel industry is urged to inform passengers well in advance, airlines and holiday operators have been reported to not keep detailed records of passengers refused boarding due to this issue. Simon Calder, a travel correspondent, estimates that "easily a couple of hundred people a day" are being turned away, potentially summing up to over 100,000 annual holiday disruptions. Airlines UK emphasizes that it is ultimately the traveller's responsibility to ensure their passport meets the necessary requirements.

Looking Ahead

The Home Office and travel industry are reviewing their communication strategies to better inform citizens. Meanwhile, passport fees are set to increase in April, adding another layer of urgency for those needing to renew under the new regulations. This situation underscores the broader impacts of Brexit on UK citizens and the importance of double-checking travel documents in the post-Brexit era.