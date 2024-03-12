Brazilians Surge in EU Citizenship Grants in 2022, Italy and Portugal Lead

In a notable development from the past year, Brazilians have emerged as among the top ten nationalities securing European Union (EU) citizenship, with a significant number of approvals coming from Italy and Portugal. This trend underscores a growing connection between Brazil and the EU, shedding light on the broader implications of citizenship laws and migration patterns.

Unprecedented Growth in Citizenship Grants

According to the latest statistics released by Eurostat, the EU's statistics institute, there was a 26% increase in the number of Brazilians obtaining EU citizenship in 2022, amounting to 25.9 thousand. This places Brazil seventh among nations whose citizens have sought a new nationality within the bloc, a list that also includes countries affected by conflicts, economic hardships, and those in proximity to the EU. Remarkably, nearly 70% of these citizenships were granted by Italy and Portugal, highlighting the significant role these countries play in Brazil's EU citizenship acquisition.

Italy's Dominant Role

The surge in citizenship numbers for Brazilians in the EU has been largely driven by Italy. In 2022 alone, the Italian government granted citizenship to 11.2 thousand Brazilians, more than doubling the figures from the previous year. This increase is primarily attributed to the principle of ius sanguinis, or right of blood, which allows individuals with Italian ancestry to claim citizenship. According to the Italian statistics institute, Istat, this criterion accounted for 83% of the citizenships granted to Brazilians last year, illustrating the profound impact of ancestral connections on modern citizenship laws.

Implications and Future Trends

The growing trend of Brazilians obtaining EU citizenship, especially through countries like Italy and Portugal, raises important questions about the future of migration, identity, and international relations. This movement not only enhances the personal and professional mobility of individuals but also strengthens the cultural and economic ties between Brazil and the EU. As these trends continue to evolve, they will likely influence policy discussions and international agreements, further shaping the global landscape of citizenship and migration.