Unveiling a damaging truth about the bottled water industry, an investigation has exposed several bottled water brands for misleading commercial practices. These brands, in direct violation of Directive 2009/54/EC, have put the health of consumers at risk and have challenged the integrity of the European Union's regulatory systems.

Manipulation of Natural Mineral Waters

Directive 2009/54/EC, the EU regulation regarding natural mineral waters, mandates the preservation of the original purity and nature of these waters. These waters must be sourced from underground origins that are safeguarded against pollution. However, the implicated brands have reportedly been using prohibited processes and filtration methods, creating a facade of purity that deceives both health authorities and the unsuspecting public.

Inaction of French Authorities

Despite these unsettling findings, the French Government has displayed a disturbing lack of urgency. There has been no enactment of restrictions, nor has the sale of these products been suspended in France. This inaction has not only allowed the continued sale of potentially harmful products but has also raised grave concerns about the enforcement of EU regulations.

Violation of Notification Requirements

Adding to the alarming scenario, the French authorities have failed to promptly notify the European Commission, a mandated requirement under Article 11 of Directive 2009/54/EC. This negligence has not only breached procedural protocols but has also jeopardized the protection of consumer rights and public health.

The exposed fraudulent practices, especially those involving esteemed brands like Nestle's water division, Perrier, and Vittel, have raised serious questions about the authenticity of 'natural' mineral water labels. Although Nestle has admitted to passing some waters through filters, the company maintains that all its brands now meet French requirements. This statement, juxtaposed against the investigative findings, underscores the potential misleading commercial practices of bottled water brands, necessitating increased vigilance from both authorities and consumers.