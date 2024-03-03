Bosnia Faces 'Demographic Winter': Emigration and Low Birth Rates Deplete Villages

In Bosnia-Herzegovina, villages like Socice are disappearing, succumbing to the dual pressures of emigration and one of Europe's lowest birth rates. Fikret Puhalo, a 61-year-old sheep farmer, returned to Socice to find a drastically diminished population, a situation mirrored across Eastern and Central Europe as countries grapple with demographic crises fueled by declining populations and nationalist responses to immigration.

Vanishing Villages: Socice's Story

After fleeing the outbreak of the Yugoslav wars, Puhalo returned to Socice over a decade later to a village reduced to around 100 people. Today, only 15 remain, with no children born since his return. The loss of societal infrastructure, like shops and schools, highlights the severe population decline not just in Socice but in similar rural areas globally, hastened by urban migration.

Demography and Politics: A National Concern

In Bosnia, the demographic issue is intertwined with ethnic tensions and political machinations. The nation's fertility rate is alarmingly low, a trend often associated with wealthier countries, exacerbated by significant emigration during and after the war. Politicians, particularly in the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska, manipulate demographic data to serve ethnonationalist agendas, further complicating efforts to address the crisis.

Possible Solutions and Stagnant Politics

The dire demographic situation calls for a new census, resisted by ethnonationalist politicians wary of losing political power. Solutions like incentivizing childbirth have been attempted with limited success. Political instability, corruption, and a lack of economic opportunity continue to drive Bosnians, especially the youth, to seek futures elsewhere, underscoring the need for systemic change.

Bosnia's demographic challenges reflect a broader crisis across Eastern and Central Europe, where declining populations threaten the future of rural communities and fuel divisive political rhetoric. Without significant intervention, villages like Socice risk fading into history, a stark reminder of the consequences of inaction in the face of demographic decline.