Blue Ant Media’s Love Nature Channel Expands European Reach with Launch on Allente

Blue Ant Media’s wildlife and nature channel, Love Nature, has broadened its global presence by launching on the pan-Nordic PayTV and streaming platform, Allente. This expansion enables Love Nature to tap into new audiences in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and introduces the channel to viewers in Finland for the first time. The channel will be tailored to each market, providing both linear and Video on Demand (VOD) content.

Love Nature’s Strategic Expansion

This development marks a significant growth for Love Nature in Europe. It follows the channel’s previous successful launches in Switzerland, the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Slovakia, Spain, France, and the Netherlands through various strategic partnerships.

A Diversified Content Offering

Love Nature, which is headquartered in Washington D.C. with additional offices in Toronto, Los Angeles, and London, offers a range of captivating programming. This includes ‘Under its Gladiators’, ‘Deep Dive Australia’, and ‘Deep in the Heart’, which features narration by Matthew McConaughey. These shows not only entertain but also educate viewers about the wonders and challenges of the natural world.

Boosting Accessibility to Quality Content

Allente, established in 2020 following the merger of Canal Digital and Viasat Consumer, provides TV and streaming solutions to approximately one million customers in the region. The partnership with Love Nature will enhance Allente’s content offering, providing subscribers access to unique wildlife and natural history content.