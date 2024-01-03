en English
Europe

Blue Ant Media’s Love Nature Channel Expands European Reach with Launch on Allente

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Blue Ant Media’s Love Nature Channel Expands European Reach with Launch on Allente

Blue Ant Media’s wildlife and nature channel, Love Nature, has broadened its global presence by launching on the pan-Nordic PayTV and streaming platform, Allente. This expansion enables Love Nature to tap into new audiences in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and introduces the channel to viewers in Finland for the first time. The channel will be tailored to each market, providing both linear and Video on Demand (VOD) content.

Love Nature’s Strategic Expansion

This development marks a significant growth for Love Nature in Europe. It follows the channel’s previous successful launches in Switzerland, the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Slovakia, Spain, France, and the Netherlands through various strategic partnerships.

A Diversified Content Offering

Love Nature, which is headquartered in Washington D.C. with additional offices in Toronto, Los Angeles, and London, offers a range of captivating programming. This includes ‘Under its Gladiators’, ‘Deep Dive Australia’, and ‘Deep in the Heart’, which features narration by Matthew McConaughey. These shows not only entertain but also educate viewers about the wonders and challenges of the natural world.

Boosting Accessibility to Quality Content

Allente, established in 2020 following the merger of Canal Digital and Viasat Consumer, provides TV and streaming solutions to approximately one million customers in the region. The partnership with Love Nature will enhance Allente’s content offering, providing subscribers access to unique wildlife and natural history content.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

