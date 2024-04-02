Blinken and Macron to Discuss Ukraine, Gaza in Paris Amid Global Crises

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to engage in crucial talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, focusing on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas ceasefire efforts. This meeting underscores the pivotal role France plays as a significant military supporter of Ukraine amidst the country's struggle against Russian aggression and its advocacy for peace between Israel and Hamas. The dialogue also aims to bolster preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, addressing broader crises in the Middle East, Ukraine, and Sudan.

Strategic Alliance and Support for Ukraine

France's commitment to Ukraine has been evident through its substantial military aid and its endeavors to convene international support for the war-torn country. The talks between Blinken and Macron are expected to review the