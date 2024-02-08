Blackpool Council Tenders for Electrical Repairs and Maintenance: A New Era Begins

Blackpool Council Ignites a New Era of Electrical Repairs and Maintenance

In a move bound to reinvigorate the electrical repairs and maintenance landscape in Blackpool, the Council has announced a tender for the provision of services across its properties and assets. The contract, which encompasses an array of procurement categories from lighting systems to electronic equipment, is divided into two distinct lots, each with its unique value proposition.

Lot One: Day-to-Day Repairs and Maintenance

Lot One of the tender is dedicated to day-to-day repairs and maintenance, with contract values ranging from zero to 1,500 GBP. This lot is designed to ensure the seamless upkeep of Blackpool's electrical infrastructure, providing quick and efficient solutions for minor repairs and maintenance tasks.

The Council has decided to award Lot One to a single supplier, ensuring consistency and reliability in the delivery of services. This decision is set to streamline operations, fostering a relationship of trust and collaboration between the Council and the successful supplier.

Lot Two: Comprehensive Electrical Services

Lot Two of the tender is poised to address more complex electrical requirements, including repairs, maintenance, and capital works, with contract values falling between 1,500 GBP and 50,000 GBP. This lot will operate under a framework agreement, inviting up to three suppliers to join forces in delivering comprehensive electrical services.

The introduction of a framework agreement for Lot Two allows for flexibility and diversity in the provision of services, enabling the Council to engage with multiple suppliers based on their specific areas of expertise.

A Future-Proof Framework

Each lot carries an initial 24-month term, with the potential for a two-year extension, demonstrating the Council's commitment to a long-term vision for electrical repairs and maintenance. This approach ensures continuity and stability in the delivery of services, ultimately benefiting the residents and businesses of Blackpool.

In line with Government Procurement Agreement standards, the tender process follows a restricted procedure, adhering to the principles of transparency and fairness. The framework agreement does not exceed the usual duration for such arrangements, which is four years.

The procurement process is not linked to European Union funds, further highlighting the Council's independent commitment to improving electrical infrastructure and services in the region.

As Blackpool Council embarks on this new chapter, the residents and stakeholders eagerly anticipate the transformative impact of these electrical repairs and maintenance services. With a focus on professional standards, cost-effectiveness, and customer satisfaction, the Council is set to elevate the benchmark for electrical services in the region.

This tender marks a significant step forward in Blackpool's journey towards a brighter, safer, and more efficient electrical landscape – a testament to the Council's dedication to its community and infrastructure.