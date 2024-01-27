Biden and Germany's Scholz to Discuss Support for Ukraine at Feb. 9 White House Meeting

President Joe Biden is set to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington on February 9, amidst the backdrop of Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia. This strategically critical meeting aims to bolster support for Ukraine and address the escalating tensions in the Middle East, while emphasizing Israel's right to self-defense and the need for improved humanitarian aid and civilian protection in Gaza.

Reaffirming Support for Ukraine

The leaders will engage in a dialogue focusing on the stalled aid package for Ukraine, a country beleaguered by what Kyiv and Western nations perceive as an unprovoked act of aggression by Russia. President Biden intends to reaffirm support for Ukraine's defense, at a time when the nation is in dire need of ammunition and missiles to counter Russia's incursions. The U.S. has already contributed $111 billion in weapons, equipment, humanitarian assistance, and other aid since the onslaught of Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Border Security and Military Aid

This meeting occurs concurrent to crucial discussions in the U.S. Senate on a border security deal, viewed by some Republicans as a necessary precursor to additional aid for Ukraine. President Biden has championed the current Senate border deal as being 'toughest and fairest,' committing to amplify border security upon the bill's approval. The President has further requested an additional $61.4 billion to support Ukraine and replenish U.S. military stocks.

Germany's Stance on Aid

Chancellor Scholz, on his part, has urged European Union (EU) countries to amplify their military support to Ukraine. This call comes despite Germany's pledge to double its military aid to Ukraine in 2024 to 8 billion euros and its commitment to dispatch six 'Sea King' helicopters from its inventory this year. The EU has already paid the last installment of a multibillion-euro support package to keep Ukraine's economy afloat, and EU leaders are projected to reconvene to negotiate the financial package.