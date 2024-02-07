Beth Gibbons Embarks on Solo Journey with Debut Album and European Tour

Traversing the path from the renowned band Portishead to a solo journey, Beth Gibbons unveils a new chapter in her musical odyssey with the release of her debut solo album, Lives Outgrown. The album's lead single, Floating On A Moment, gives a tantalizing taste of Gibbons' evolved sound. The announcement of her solo debut was accompanied by the revelation of a European tour, stirring anticipation among international fans.

Crafting Lives Outgrown

Lives Outgrown, scheduled for release on May 17, is a testament to Gibbons' artistic evolution. Crafted alongside co-producers James Ford and Lee Harris, the album is an intimate reflection on significant life changes - motherhood, mortality, and menopause. The first single, Floating on a Moment, sets the tone for the album, offering a glimpse into Gibbons' introspective journey.

The European Tour

Adding to the excitement, Gibbons has announced a series of European tour dates, marking her first solo venture on the live stage. The tour will kick off on May 27 at La Salle Pleyel in Paris, taking Gibbons' distinctive sound to fans across various cities including Zurich, Barcelona, Berlin, and Copenhagen. UK fans are also in for a treat with three performances lined up, including a show at The Barbican Centre in London.

An Unforgettable Musical Journey

This tour signifies a new era for Gibbons as she steps into the spotlight as a solo artist, offering her international audience a fresh experience. The tour will conclude on June 11th at Usher Hall in Edinburgh, marking the end of what promises to be an unforgettable musical adventure.