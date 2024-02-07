Beth Gibbons Embarks on a New Journey with Solo Debut Album 'Lives Outgrown'

Beth Gibbons, the celebrated vocalist of the illustrious band Portishead, is set to re-emerge from the shadows with her solo debut album, 'Lives Outgrown.' The highly anticipated album, scheduled to hit the shelves on May 17, features the lead single 'Floating on a Moment,' available for fans to indulge in. This venture marks Gibbons' first solo endeavour since signing with Domino Records 12 years ago, and it comes after more than a decade of silence from Portishead, whose last album, 'Third,' was released in 2008.

Advertisment

A Personal Journey Transformed into Music

'Lives Outgrown' stands as a testament to Gibbons' personal journey of self-reflection and transformation. Influenced by major life changes, including motherhood, confronting mortality, and dealing with menopause—a phase she refers to as 'a massive comedown'—Gibbons' creative process was fuelled by these experiences. Her courage and resilience are reflected in the music, resonating with listeners and offering a sense of shared triumph over adversity.

Collaborative Effort

Advertisment

The album was produced by Gibbons herself, alongside James Ford, revered for his work with well-known bands such as Depeche Mode and Arctic Monkeys. Further production contributions came from Lee Harris, the drummer for Talk Talk, adding a unique dimension to the album's soundscape.

A New Chapter

Adding to the excitement, fans can look forward to Gibbons' first solo tour in over 20 years, commencing on May 27 in Paris. While Portishead has been dormant regarding new music and performances, with their last full set presented in 2015, Gibbons' solo efforts mark a thrilling new chapter for the artist.