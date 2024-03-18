Bernard Grech Advocates for Equal Rights and Services for Gozitans Amidst Connectivity and Healthcare Concerns

During a compelling address in Nadur, Bernard Grech, the leader of the Nationalist Party (PN), cast a spotlight on the significant issues of connectivity and healthcare services between Malta and its sister island, Gozo.

Advertisment

Highlighting the plight of Gozitans, Grech pointed out the extensive ferry queues and the discrimination in accessing healthcare, emphasizing the urgent need for a new hospital on the island. His speech underscored the broader theme of ensuring that Gozitans are not perceived or treated as second-class citizens.

Challenges in Connectivity and Healthcare

Grech shared firsthand observations of "massive queues" en route to Gozo, underscoring a systemic failure in planning and prioritization by the current government. He conveyed a poignant interaction with a Gozitan returning from chemotherapy in Malta, noting the stark disparity in accessing health services compared to mainland residents. This narrative painted a vivid picture of the daily hardships faced by Gozitans, further aggravated by a government Grech accused of being "stingy" towards the island's residents.

Advertisment

Addressing the issues head-on, Grech reiterated his party's commitment to constructing a new hospital in Gozo, aiming to alleviate the burdens of healthcare access. Beyond healthcare, his speech touched on broader themes of equality, representation, and proper governance.

Despite not directly mentioning recent polls indicating the PN's lag behind the PL, Grech seized the moment to appeal for change, urging the electorate to envision and vote for the leadership and representation they truly deserve.

Implications for the Future

As the European elections loom, Grech's appeal to the electorate resonates beyond Gozo, touching on fundamental issues of fairness, accessibility, and national unity. His advocacy for Gozitans reflects a broader challenge within Maltese society – bridging the divide between Malta and Gozo.

The forthcoming election presents an opportunity for voters to reflect on these issues, potentially shaping the political landscape and the future of Gozitan inclusion in national development.