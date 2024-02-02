Belgium's Immigration Chief Cautions Nigerians on Asylum Risks

The corridors of Nigeria echo with a stark warning from Freddy Roosemont, the Director General of the Office of Foreigners in Belgium. In a press briefing held in Abuja, Roosemont addressed the surge of Nigerian asylum seekers in Belgium and highlighted the grave challenges they face in Europe without stable employment. The circumstances have grown dire, with some even pushed into the shadows of prostitution.

Nigerian Asylum Seekers: A Rising Concern

Belgium has observed a significant increase in Nigerian asylum applications, a number that leaped from a mere 50 to a staggering 380 in 2023. Roosemont noted that about 30% of these applicants hail from Edo State, a region now associated with human trafficking and a high influx of asylum seekers in Belgium. This surge in numbers, Roosemont stated, is a cause for serious concern.

The Harsh Reality of European Life

Contrary to the dream of a prosperous life in Europe, Roosemont emphasized that the reality is often a harsh illusion. The struggle for survival is exacerbated by the limited spaces available for asylum seekers in Belgium, coupled with the prioritization of vulnerable groups. This has resulted in many prospective migrants ending up homeless, battling harsh conditions on the streets.

The Call for Awareness and Safe Migration

Roosemont illuminated the requirements for legal migration to Belgium, including necessary academic and professional qualifications for studying or employment, and conditions for family reunification. He urged the media to play an active role in educating the Nigerian public about the dangers of irregular migration, and stressed the importance of creating awareness around safe migration.

As the Director General of the Office of Foreigners, Roosemont's words carry weight. He urged Nigerians to strive for improvement within their own country, rather than risk the perils of irregular migration, economic exploitation, and potential arrest. The call is clear: Stay safe, stay informed, and understand the realities of life in foreign lands.