Belfast's Botanic Gardens Transform: A New Climate Initiative Unites Researchers and Residents

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Belfast's Lower Botanic Gardens are set to become a beacon of climate research and community engagement. This initiative, fueled by the Horizon 2020 EU UPSURGE project, aims to explore nature-based solutions to combat urban air pollution and strive toward climate neutrality. Spearheaded by Queen's University Belfast (QUB) and Belfast City Council's climate unit, the project marks a significant step in addressing urban environmental challenges.

Uniting Science and Community

At the heart of the Botanic Gardens project lies an innovative approach that brings together scientific research and community gardening. PhD researcher Jennifer Newell is at the forefront, utilizing the space to investigate soil contamination and the potential of biochar in reducing soil metal ingestion risks and soil CO2 emissions. This research not only advances understanding of urban agroecology but also engages the community in tangible climate action efforts.

From Playing Fields to Green Innovations

The transformation of Botanic Gardens' playing fields into a hub for climate initiative highlights a shift in how urban spaces are perceived and utilized. The involvement of the Friends of the Field community group, who initially used the space during the Covid-19 lockdown, exemplifies the project's collaborative spirit. Their plans for a community kitchen powered by solar energy underscore the project's commitment to sustainability and public engagement in environmental stewardship.

A Model for Future Urban Landscapes

The UPSURGE project, extending through to 2025, aims not only to benefit Belfast but also to serve as a model for cities across Europe facing similar environmental challenges. With contributions from international partners, the project underscores the importance of adaptable nature-based solutions in urban settings. The upcoming community garden launch is a testament to the project's potential to foster a more sustainable and environmentally conscious urban community.

As the Botanic Gardens initiative progresses, it offers a glimpse into the potential of combining scientific research with community action to tackle climate change. This collaborative approach not only enriches the local community but also contributes to the broader quest for sustainable urban living. The project's success could inspire cities worldwide to reimagine their green spaces as catalysts for environmental innovation and community cohesion.