Belarusians in Vilnius Celebrate Freedom Day, Yearn for Future Celebrations in Minsk

On a crisp Monday in Vilnius, several hundred Belarusians and their supporters gathered at Lukiškės Square, a testament to their enduring hope of one day celebrating Freedom Day within their own borders, free from the Lukashenko regime's oppression. The event, marked by the hoisting of Lithuanian and Belarusian historical flags and the sound of national anthems, was not just a celebration but a symbol of resilience and longing for freedom of speech and self-expression.

A Day of Historical Significance

Freedom Day, commemorated on March 25, celebrates the 1918 proclamation of the Belarusian Democratic Republic. Despite being short-lived due to the Bolshevik takeover in early 1919, this day remains a beacon of independence and democracy for many Belarusians. In stark contrast, the current Belarusian government under President Alexander Lukashenko, who has banned the celebration of this day, designates July 3 as Independence Day, commemorating the liberation from Nazi occupation in 1944.

Expressions of Hope and Solidarity

Among the crowd were individuals like Yulia Selekh, a marketing specialist, and her husband Alexander, who have found refuge in Vilnius from the regime's crackdown on dissent. Their participation in the event is a poignant reminder of their aspirations for a free and democratic Belarus. Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's presence and address further highlighted the collective yearning for change and the importance of solidarity among Belarusians, both at home and in exile.

A Reflective March for Freedom

The day's events culminated in a march from Lukiškės Square to the Belarusian Embassy, where candles were lit in memory of those who have suffered under the Lukashenko regime. The procession then moved to the Vilnius Evangelical Reformed Church for a concert, symbolizing not just a celebration of Freedom Day but also a solemn reminder of the ongoing struggle for liberty and justice in Belarus.