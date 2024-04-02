Belarus Launches Military Drills by EU, Ukraine Borders Amid Rising Tensions

Belarus initiated military exercises near its borders with Ukraine and the European Union members Lithuania and Poland, signaling a preparation for potential defense scenarios and martial law enactment. These drills, taking place in the Gomel and Grodno regions over three days, aim to bolster the readiness of officers and territorial defense forces amidst escalating tensions with western neighbors and deteriorating relations following Russia's use of Belarus for its February 2022 assault on Kyiv.

Military Preparations and International Reaction

The exercises are part of a comprehensive checkup of Belarus's combat readiness, involving live fire exercises and potential temporary restrictions on civilian movement on public roads. This military activity comes at a time when the international community is closely monitoring the region, especially considering efforts to prosecute alleged war crimes committed during the invasion of Ukraine. With over 120,000 cases under investigation by Ukrainian authorities and an ICC arrest warrant for Russian President