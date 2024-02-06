Bauer Solar Raises Alarm Over Counterfeit Solar Modules in Europe

In a startling revelation, leading photovoltaic manufacturer Bauer Solar, based in Germany, has issued a stern warning about counterfeit versions of its solar modules currently circulating in the European market. The company's alarm comes in response to notifications from various European customs authorities about the presence of several containers packed with fake Bauer Solar products.

Counterfeit Modules: A Threat to Consumer Safety

The counterfeit products, reported to be originating from a Chinese company, are replicas of Bauer Solar's highly efficient glass-glass solar modules designed to have a power output of 420 watts. The presence of these counterfeits poses a significant risk for consumers and the broader solar industry in Europe. This is largely due to the fact that these counterfeit products may not adhere to the same quality and safety standards set by Bauer Solar for its original modules.

Spotting the Difference: Genuine vs. Counterfeit

Bauer Solar has highlighted that there are minor differences in the packaging of the counterfeit modules, which make them difficult to distinguish from the genuine products. The most notable difference is the absence of wooden reinforcements typically found at the bottom of the pallets utilized for the transportation of Bauer Solar's original glass-glass solar modules.

Legal Action Against Counterfeit Production

The counterfeit modules in question have not undergone any quality controls by accredited testing bodies, and as a result, lack any certifications that vouch for the safe use and durability of the products. In response, Bauer Solar is taking firm legal action against the Chinese manufacturer purported to be responsible for the production of these counterfeits, along with all other parties implicated in this illicit activity.