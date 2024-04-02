Břevnov Monastery to Host Esteemed Czech Beer Festival - Free Entry, April 27, 2024

On Saturday, April 27th, the historic Břevnov Monastery opens its gates to the public for a day-long celebration of Czech brewing heritage, showcasing fresh draught beers from five distinguished Czech monastery breweries. Jakub Dvorský, a renowned figure in the Czech brewing scene, spearheads this unique festival that promises to blend tradition with modern brewing excellence. In collaboration with Pilsner Urquell, the festival will unveil a special brew, making this event a must-attend for beer aficionados and history enthusiasts alike.

Advertisment

About the Břevnov Monastery

The Břevnov Monastery, a cornerstone of Bohemian history, was founded by Boleslav II and St. Vojtěch in 993, making it the first monastery in Bohemia. Over the centuries, it has witnessed numerous reconstructions, surviving the Hussite Wars and the Thirty Years War, to stand today as a splendid example of Baroque architecture, thanks to the vision of Kryštof Dientzenhofer and his son Kilián Ignác. The monastery, along with its extensive gardens, abbot's summer house, and a chapel, was declared a National Cultural Monument in 1991.

What to Expect at the Festival

Advertisment

Visitors to the Břevnov Monastery Beer Festival can anticipate a rich tasting experience, sampling unique brews from Klášterní pivovar Strahov, Vorkloster (Klášterní pivovar Porta Coeli), Klášterní pivovar Ossegg, Klášterní pivovar Želiv, and the host brewery, Břevnovský klášterní pivovar sv. Vojtěcha. The collaboration with Pilsner Urquell adds an exciting twist, offering a once-in-a-lifetime tasting opportunity. Entry to the festival is free, inviting everyone to partake in this celebration of Czech brewing mastery.

The Significance of the Event

This festival not only highlights the rich brewing traditions of the Czech Republic but also emphasizes the cultural and historical significance of monastery breweries in shaping the country's beer landscape. By bringing together some of the most renowned names in the Czech brewing industry, the event fosters a deeper appreciation for the art of beer making and the heritage of the locations where these breweries are situated. It's a testament to the enduring legacy of Czech monastery breweries and their influence on the global beer scene.

As the Břevnov Monastery Beer Festival 2024 approaches, enthusiasts from across the globe are gearing up