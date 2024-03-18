Azerbaijan's Aliyev Foresees Rising European Demand for Gas, Cites Georgia Partnership

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, during a news conference in Baku, expressed optimism about the increasing demand for Azerbaijani gas in Europe, attributing this to the country's growing number of export destinations, currently at eight, and the strategic partnership with Georgia in ensuring regional energy security. Aliyev's statements came following a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, where both leaders underscored the significance of their countries in the energy and transportation sectors.

Strengthening Energy Ties

Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan's role in the growing energy demands of the European continent, emphasizing the country's ample resources, investment capabilities, and strategic transit opportunities. Azerbaijan, in partnership with Georgia, is positioned as a key player in ensuring the energy security of many countries through its energy projects. This collaboration is further evidenced by the operational success of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, which began supplying gas to Europe at the end of 2020, reaching countries such as Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, and Italy, among others.

Expanding Transport Infrastructure

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was spotlighted as a vital component of the region's transport infrastructure, with plans to increase its capacity significantly in the coming months. This development is anticipated to enhance the attractiveness of the railway for many countries, further integrating Azerbaijan and Georgia into the global transportation network and boosting their economic and strategic relevance.

Future Prospects and Cooperation

Both Aliyev and Kobakhidze expressed optimism about the future of Azerbaijani-Georgian cooperation, particularly in the sectors of energy and transport. This partnership not only bolsters the two nations' economic ties but also contributes significantly to the stability and security of energy supply in Europe. As Europe seeks to diversify its energy sources, Azerbaijan's strategic importance and its commitment to increasing gas exports are set to play a pivotal role in the continent's energy landscape.

The evolving energy cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Europe marks a significant shift towards reducing dependency on traditional energy sources, highlighting the strategic importance of these partnerships in ensuring energy security and fostering regional development.