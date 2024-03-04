Azelis Boosts EMEA Performance Chemicals Strategy with New Business Development Role

Azelis, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, has announced the creation of a pivotal new position aimed at driving the growth and sustainability of Performance Chemistry and emulsion polymerization technologies across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). This strategic move underscores the importance of surfactants and specialty monomers, particularly in Western Europe's mandated markets, and requires the new role to be at the forefront of technical innovation and customer support.

Strategic Focus on Performance Chemistry

The newly minted European Business Development Manager for Performance Chemicals role at Azelis is set to play a critical role in the sustainable expansion of the company's product ranges throughout the EMEA region. By emphasizing surfactants and specialty monomers, Azelis aims to solidify its position as a market leader in performance chemistry. This initiative reflects a broader industry trend towards sustainable and innovative chemical solutions that meet the evolving needs of diverse sectors, including automotive, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods.

The chosen candidate will act as Azelis' leading technical expert, offering deep insight into future technical trends and routinely providing expert customer support. Their responsibilities will also include making joint sales calls with Azelis commercial team and supplier company personnel on key customers to introduce new products and discuss existing ones, ultimately resulting in increased sales.

Embedding Sustainability into Business Practices

Another significant aspect of this role is its emphasis on sustainability. The new manager will be tasked with translating the Group's Sustainability Strategy into concrete job-related action items, contributing actively and timely to the implementation of sustainability KPIs. This aligns with Azelis' commitment to not only advancing its commercial goals but also ensuring that its business practices contribute positively to environmental sustainability.

This approach is reflective of a growing imperative within the chemicals industry to integrate sustainable practices into all aspects of business operations, from supply chain management to product development and beyond. By doing so, Azelis not only positions itself as a leader in performance chemistry but also as a responsible steward of environmental resources.

Looking to the Future

The creation of this new role at Azelis is a forward-thinking move that signals the company's dedication to innovation, sustainability, and customer service. It represents an opportunity for Azelis to further distinguish itself in the competitive landscape of the EMEA region's chemical distribution market. The focus on surfactants and specialty monomers, coupled with a strong sustainability mandate, underscores the company's commitment to addressing the complex challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

As Azelis embarks on this ambitious journey, the European Business Development Manager for Performance Chemicals will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future of the company and the industry at large. With a keen eye on emerging trends and a commitment to sustainable growth, Azelis is poised to make significant strides in the performance chemicals sector.