Europe

Assessing the Creative Europe Programme 2021-2027: Needs, Objectives, and Challenges

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Assessing the Creative Europe Programme 2021-2027: Needs, Objectives, and Challenges

The European Commission’s Implementation Report of the Creative Europe programme 2021-2027 offers an in-depth assessment of the program’s regulation and execution for the years 2021 and 2022. The Creative Europe programme, the EU’s financial support for cultural and creative sectors (CCS), is vital for cultural diversity, social value, and economic growth. The report underscores the urgent requirement for support, especially in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The Structure of the Creative Europe Programme

The programme retains the structure of its predecessor, incorporating three strands: Media, Culture, and Cross-sectoral, allocating 58%, 33%, and 9% of its financial envelope, respectively. The European Commission and various directorates steward the programme, with the European Education and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA) administering it under the Commission’s political responsibility. The Creative Europe Committee and a network of Creative Europe desks also assist the program.

Consultations and Findings

The report includes findings from consultations with stakeholders, national desks, and written submissions. The programme has two overarching objectives: to preserve Europe’s cultural and linguistic heritage and to enhance the CCS’s economic potential. Novelties in the current programme aim to aid sectors in recovery and becoming more inclusive, digital, and environmentally sustainable.

Financial Aspects and Priorities

A total budget of EUR 2.44 billion, a 68% increase from the previous programme, demonstrates its financial commitment. The programme includes cross-cutting priorities like inclusiveness and gender balance, with a focus on environmental sustainability. The Culture strand has been amplified and the Media strand emphasizes European collaboration. The Cross-sectoral strand is innovative, covering the news media sector and promoting a diverse media environment.

Changes and Challenges

Brexit is pointed out as an unintended novelty, as the UK has opted out of participating in the current programme. The challenges and evolutions of the program represent a significant transformation in the European Commission’s approach to supporting the CCS. The current programme aims to address these new challenges, ensuring the resilience and growth of Europe’s cultural and creative sectors.

Europe
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

