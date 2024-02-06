Armenia Eager to Strengthen Diplomatic Ties with Hungary

In a landmark shift towards strengthening bilateral ties, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has expressed his country's readiness to enhance relations with Hungary. His sentiments echoed during a joint press conference with Hungarian President Katalin Novak, marking the start of a new era in Armenian-Hungarian relations following a break in diplomatic interactions.

Historic Restoration of Diplomatic Ties

In a move dubbed as 'historic' by Novak, the two nations have shown a strong commitment to cooperation, as evidenced by recently signed memoranda. This significant improvement in relations comes after the severing of diplomatic bonds in 2012 over Hungary's extradition of Ramil Safarov, a convicted murderer of an Armenian officer. The restoration of diplomatic relations in 2022 marks a turning point in the history of Armenia-Hungary relations.

Trade, Education, and Cultural Cooperation

During Khachaturyan's visit, the two leaders engaged in extensive discussions on a range of issues, including peace, humanitarian aid, bilateral ties, and cultural cooperation. Over the past 20 years, trade turnover between the two nations has grown eleven-fold, reaching 29 million dollars. Hungary has also extended its support to Armenian youth and persecuted Christian communities through scholarships and aid.

Prospects for the Future

President Khachaturyan acknowledged the long-standing friendship between the two nations, indicating a positive outlook for future cooperation. He expressed gratitude for Hungary's support for ethnic Armenians and highlighted the potential for rekindling ties between the two countries. As part of Hungary's commitment to enhancing relations, plans to open a consulate in Yerevan were announced, which will aid the visa liberalization process for Armenia, further bolstering the ties between the two nations.