Ancient Shipwrecks Unearthed Near Kasos, Shedding Light on Mediterranean Trade Routes

European researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery in the waters surrounding the Greek island of Kasos, revealing several ancient shipwrecks that span a vast timeline from 3000 B.C. to the World War II era. Announced on March 13 by the Greek Ministry of Culture, this underwater survey completed in October 2023, has unearthed artifacts and wrecks from periods including Classical Greece, Hellenistic Greece, Roman Greece, the medieval period, and the Ottoman Empire, offering unprecedented insights into the history and cultural heritage of the Mediterranean.

Advertisment

Historical Significance and Discovery

The oldest shipwrecks discovered at the Kasos site date back to 3000 B.C., marking a significant find for marine archaeologists and historians alike. This discovery not only highlights Kasos' pivotal role in ancient maritime trade networks but also demonstrates the island's strategic importance as a trade node connecting diverse civilizations. Among the artifacts brought to light are a Spanish Dressel 20 amphora with a seal on its handle, dated between 150-170 A.D., African-made drinking vessels, and a stone anchor from the Greek Archaic Period (800 B.C. to 480 B.C.). These findings underscore the rich cultural exchanges that occurred across the Mediterranean Sea.

Technological Advancements in Archaeology

Advertisment

Utilizing state-of-the-art underwater photography equipment, the research team captured over 20,000 images of the shipwrecks and artifacts. This technological approach allowed for detailed study and documentation of the findings, contributing significantly to our understanding of ancient maritime history. Additionally, the use of side scanning sonar machines facilitated the mapping and bathymetry of the Kasos-Karpathos reef and the Karpatholimnion area, areas previously unexplored.

Implications for Future Research

The discovery of these shipwrecks not only enriches our knowledge of ancient trade routes but also opens new avenues for research into the Mediterranean's complex cultural and economic interactions. The interdisciplinary team of Greek and foreign researchers and professors responsible for this survey have set a new benchmark for underwater archaeology, promising further exciting discoveries in the future. As the analysis of the artifacts continues, we can expect to gain deeper insights into the lives of those who sailed these waters millennia ago.