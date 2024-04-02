Ancient Iberian Battle Helmet Discovered in Ionian Sea Off Sicily

During a recent underwater expedition near Vendicari, off Sicily's southeast coast, researchers made a remarkable discovery. An ancient battle helmet, identified as a 'cabasset,' which dates back to the late 15th to the 17th centuries, was found nestled among sea-floor rocks. This discovery, made by scientific divers and the University of Naples in collaboration with the Superintendence of the Sea (SopMare), sheds light on the extensive use of such helmets by infantry and ship troops during that era.

A Timely Discovery

The helmet, found at a depth of 16 feet in the Ionian Sea, was initially mistaken for a rock due to its concretion-covered surface. Upon closer inspection, the artifact revealed its true nature as a nearly intact cabasset helmet, a style prevalent among Iberian infantry. The find was facilitated by the efforts of SopMare and a team from the University of Naples, marking a significant contribution to our understanding of ancient maritime warfare and artifact preservation.

Historical Significance

Experts believe that the helmet's design is indicative of the types used widely among the infantry from the late 1400s to the 1600s, possibly even by naval troops. The helmet's semi-spherical shape and specific features, such as a low upper ridge, are characteristic of the Iberian style of that period. This discovery not only highlights the craftsmanship of the time but also suggests the presence of more artifacts in the vicinity, pointing to a potential underwater archaeological site of significant historical importance.

Future Explorations

The discovery has prompted plans for further underwater reconnaissance in the area to determine whether this find is an isolated incident or part of a larger collection of late medieval or early modern relics. SopMare and its collaborators are committed to uncovering more about the region's past, potentially opening new chapters in the history of maritime warfare and trade in the Mediterranean.

The unearthing of the cabasset helmet off Sicily's coast not only enriches our understanding of historical warfare but also underscores the importance of underwater archaeology in bridging gaps in our historical knowledge. As research continues, the depths of the Ionian Sea may yet reveal more secrets from the past, offering insights into the lives and technologies of those who sailed its waters centuries ago.