Alimentaria&Hostelco 2024 Sets New Record for International Exhibitors in Barcelona

BARCELONA -- Alimentaria&Hostelco 2024, an eminent global platform for the food, beverages, food service, and hospitality equipment sectors, is poised to make a grand return at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via exhibition center from 18 to 21 March 2024. With an impressive 15% increase in foreign exhibitors, this edition anticipates the participation of 3,200 companies, including 900 international entities, marking a new milestone in the event's internationalization journey. The exposition is set to enhance business opportunities within the Horeca channel on a global scale, particularly in Europe.

Advertisment

Global Participation and Innovation

After Spain, Italy will command the largest exhibition space, followed closely by Turkey, China and Hong Kong, Poland, Portugal, France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and Argentina. This year, the Asian contingent, led by China and Hong Kong, is notably robust, with significant participation also coming from Taiwan, Thailand, and South Korea. This diverse international presence underscores the expo's role as a crucible for innovation, exchange, and business development in the food and hospitality industries. The event is expected to draw 100,000 trade visitors, a quarter of whom will be international, including more than 2,200 high-level importers, distributors, and purchasing managers from over 80 countries.

Expansive Exhibition and Networking Opportunities

Advertisment

The sprawling exhibition space, encompassing seven pavilions and 100,000 net square meters, will be segmented into 13 sectors. These include Intercarn, Interlact, Expoconser, Restaurama, and more, showcasing a wide array of products and services from gourmet and organic foods to the latest in food technology equipment. Alimentaria's Premium section will spotlight haute cuisine offerings from nine elite firms, providing a unique blend of tradition and innovation. Hostelco, co-located with Alimentaria, will present the latest in equipment, products, and services for the restaurant, hotel, and catering sectors, highlighting new products, creative ideas, and innovative business formats.

Driving Industry Trends Forward

Aligned with key industry trends, such as those identified in recent forecasts for the UK's food-to-go market and sustainability initiatives critical for Australian hospitality venues, Alimentaria&Hostelco 2024 is set to address these pivotal areas. The expo will champion sustainable sourcing, innovative service models, and technological advancements, reflecting the industry's resilience and adaptability in meeting evolving consumer demands.

As Alimentaria&Hostelco 2024 gears up to welcome the world to Barcelona, its record-setting international exhibitor lineup and comprehensive program promise unparalleled opportunities for networking, discovery, and business growth. This event not only reflects the vibrancy and dynamism of the global food and hospitality sectors but also serves as a bellwether for future trends, challenges, and opportunities in these rapidly evolving industries.