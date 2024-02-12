Alicante-Elche Airport Soars to New Heights with Record Passenger Numbers

In an exhilarating turn of events, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport has soared to new heights. January 2024 marked a record-breaking month with over 958,000 passengers, an astounding 22.1% increase compared to January 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global travel.

Ascending the Ranks

This remarkable surge in passenger numbers has propelled the airport to sixth place in the national airport ranking for passenger numbers. Notably, it has surpassed Palma de Mallorca, underlining the growing significance of Alicante-Elche in Spain's aviation landscape.

The British Connection

A significant contributor to this achievement is the United Kingdom, from where 287,555 passengers journeyed to Alicante-Elche. This robust demand signifies the enduring allure of Spain's Costa Blanca region for British travelers.

New Horizons: EasyJet and Ryanair

This upward trajectory is poised to continue, thanks to the strategic moves of major airlines. EasyJet is set to open a base at the airport this spring, offering 10 routes and 1.5 million seats. This expansion will undoubtedly contribute to the airport's growth and enhance connectivity for travelers.

In another significant development, Ryanair is returning to having a base at Alicante-Elche after a decade-long absence. This move underscores the airport's increasing appeal to airlines looking to expand their operations.

As Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport continues its ascent, it stands as a beacon of resilience and growth in the aviation industry. With the support of major airlines and a steady influx of passengers, the airport is set to reach new heights in the coming months.

