Alexis Tsipras Elected President of Council of Europe's Western Balkans Sub-Committee

In a significant political development, former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has been elected as president of the Council of Europe's Sub-Committee on the Western Balkans, securing 80% of the votes. This victory over conservative opponent Zsolt Nemeth, a member of the Hungarian National Assembly, marks a pivotal moment for Tsipras, showcasing broad support across various political factions within the Council, including the Socialists, the Left, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, and even the European People's Party.