Aldi Earns Prestigious Cynnig Cymraeg Certification, Championing Welsh Language Across Wales

Wales' commitment to its cultural heritage and language has seen a significant development as Aldi, the country's fourth-largest grocer, has been awarded the Cynnig Cymraeg certification by the Welsh Language Commissioner. This milestone not only underscores Aldi's dedication to the Welsh community but also marks it as the 100th organisation to receive this honour. The certification recognises businesses that actively support the use of the Welsh language in their operations across Wales.

Investing in Cultural Heritage

Aldi's initiative to incorporate the Welsh language into its services spans over 50 stores in Wales. This strategic move involves a variety of methods to ensure the language's presence in everyday shopping experiences, aiming to resonate with the cultural values of both employees and customers. Dan Oakenfull, Regional Managing Director at Aldi, expressed the company's enthusiasm for being an inclusive retailer that champions local community values, including the preservation and promotion of the Welsh language.

Supporting Everyday Use of Welsh

The Welsh Language Commissioner, Efa Gruffudd Jones, lauded Aldi's efforts as a significant step towards promoting the Welsh language's everyday use. The Cynnig Cymraeg (Welsh Offer) scheme, launched in June 2020, not only celebrates businesses that facilitate Welsh language services but also aims to increase its daily usage among the public. With 100 businesses and charities now recognized under the scheme, the Commissioner's office continues to collaborate with more organisations to expand their Welsh language offerings.

Aldi's Role in a Broader Initiative

Aldi's achievement is part of a broader initiative to support the Welsh language, heritage, and culture across Wales. The Welsh Government minister for education and Welsh language recently launched a cultural ambassadors scheme aimed at individuals and businesses. This initiative offers training on the history and relevance of the Welsh language, with volunteers receiving certification and resources to promote the language within their communities. Aldi's certification under the Cynnig Cymraeg scheme aligns with these efforts, highlighting the importance of private sector involvement in cultural preservation.

As Aldi celebrates this notable recognition, the move signals a growing trend of businesses acknowledging and integrating cultural heritage into their operations. This not only fosters a sense of community and belonging among Welsh speakers but also sets a precedent for other organisations to follow suit. With the Cynnig Cymraeg certification, Aldi not only reaffirms its commitment to the Welsh community but also contributes to the vibrant tapestry of Wales' cultural identity.