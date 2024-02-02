Alberto Bona Set for Demanding 2024 Transoceanic Races with Class40 IBSA

Alberto Bona, reigning champion of the international Class40 Circuit and holder of the 24-hour Class40 distance record, is gearing up for the third season of the Class40 IBSA. This preparation comes in anticipation of the 2024 transoceanic races and follows a comprehensive overhaul of his boat. The ensuing season will commence with two legendary regattas: the Transat CIC, starting on April 28, and the Transat Québec Saint-Malo, kicking off on June 30.

Respecting the Challenge of North Atlantic Course

Bona harbors immense respect for the challenging North Atlantic course of the Transat CIC. This solo regatta, previously known as the OSTAR, boasts a legacy of prestigious winners like Sir Francis Chichester and Eric Tabarly. The competition also marked the debut of sailing talent Ellen MacArthur. With a fleet of up to 80 boats, the race will span over 3,000 miles from Lorient, Brittany, to New York.

Racing 'In Reverse' from West to East

The Transat Québec Saint-Malo, sailed 'in reverse' from West to East, will see crews navigate the St. Lawrence River and the North Atlantic. The race culminates in Saint-Malo, France. This season will conclude with Bona's participation in the Normandy Channel Race, where he aims to defend his Class40 championship title.

Thousands of Miles of Sailing Ahead

The upcoming season marks another challenging year filled with thousands of miles of sailing for Bona. His ambition and respect for the sport are palpable as he prepares for these significant races. The 'Sailing into the Future Together' project represents Bona's dedication. It aims to use sailing as a corporate communication vehicle, focusing on environmental and social sustainability, inclusive sailing projects, and sporting competition.