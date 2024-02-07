Albania's Gender Imbalance: A Deep Dive into the Harrowing Practice of Sex-Selective Abortions

In the heart of the Balkans, a deep-seated patriarchal culture is casting a long and disconcerting shadow over Albania. The manifestation of this culture is chillingly evident in the prevailing practice of sex-selective abortions, often leading to a stark gender imbalance. A grim reality sees families frequently favoring male offspring, resulting in the termination of female pregnancies.

Advertisment

A Tale of Survival Amidst Dark Circumstances

Under the veil of a pseudonym, Lina shared her harrowing experience - a tale of survival amidst dark circumstances. Threatened and subjected to violence by her husband, she was coerced into terminating her fourth pregnancy because it was another girl. The procedure, conducted under unhygienic conditions, inflicted lasting injuries on her, both physically and emotionally.

The Unsettling Numbers

Advertisment

Manuela Bello, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative in Albania, paints a bleak picture of the situation. Over the past decade, she reports, 21,000 girls are 'missing' in the country due to this gruesome practice. This places Albania among the nations with the highest gender birth disparities in the world, with 111 boys born for every 100 girls, as compared to the natural average of 105.

The Battleground of Cultural Norms

While education and awareness campaigns have somewhat improved the situation, experts like demographer Arjan Gjonca warn of potential social imbalances if the trend continues. Despite abortion being legal up to the 12th week in Albania, gender-based terminations are illegal. However, the availability of early blood tests that can determine fetal sex is complicating enforcement.

Investigative journalist Anila Hoxha and women's rights activist Maja Raicevic shed light on the deep-rooted patriarchal values contributing to this issue. Campaigns like 'Unwanted' in Montenegro aim to challenge these norms, with personal stories from women such as Maria. She resisted family pressure to abort her female fetus, illustrating the ongoing struggle against these ingrained cultural preferences.