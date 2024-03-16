Albanian Organized Crime Group Busted for Smuggling Migrants into Essex by Plane

In a landmark case, Myrteza Hilaj, 50, and Kreshnik Kadena, 37, both from Leyton, East London, were found guilty of orchestrating a sophisticated people smuggling operation. Utilizing light aircraft, they transported economic migrants from northern France to Essex, providing them with counterfeit documents for hefty fees.

Operation Micropus Unravels a Criminal Network

The National Crime Agency's (NCA) eight-year investigation, known as Operation Micropus, has cracked down on an Albanian organized crime group's extensive illegal activities. This group, deeply involved in facilitating illegal migration, money laundering, drug trafficking, and the creation and distribution of fake documents, saw at least nine journeys of Albanian economic migrants in 2016 and 2017. Interestingly, a portion of these operations involved the innovative use of a light aircraft, a method not commonly associated with people smuggling.

The Journey from France to Essex

Highlighting the group's modus operandi, migrants would depart from Le Touquet airport in northern France and land at Stapleford Aerodrome Airfield in Essex. From here, Kadena was responsible for collecting the migrants. The cost of this perilous journey could reach up to £10,000, with additional charges for the counterfeit documents necessary to establish a new life in the UK. These documents, many of which were supplied by Hilaj, included fake passports, ID cards, and utility bills. Hilaj's role was likened to that of a 'travel agent', meticulously planning and coordinating these illegal transits.

Impact and Outcome of the Investigation

The successful convictions of Hilaj and Kadena are a testament to the NCA's relentless pursuit of those exploiting vulnerable individuals for profit. The broader investigation led to 27 arrests, with 11 convictions in the UK and nine overseas. Additionally, the dismantling of four forgery factories and the safeguarding of over 50 migrants underscore the operation's significant impact on disrupting criminal networks. The seizure of drugs and arrest of individuals involved in other facets of illegal migration further highlight the comprehensive nature of the NCA's efforts.

This case sheds light on the sophisticated and diverse methods employed by organized crime groups to facilitate illegal migration. It also underscores the importance of international cooperation and persistent investigative work in bringing such operations to a halt. The sentencing of Hilaj and Kadena, scheduled for May, is eagerly awaited, as it represents a crucial step towards justice for the countless individuals exploited by their actions.