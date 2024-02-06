AIT Worldwide Logistics Acquires Lubbers Logistics Group, Expanding European Presence

AIT Worldwide Logistics has successfully completed the acquisition of Lubbers Logistics Group, a leading European logistics company. The acquisition, initially announced on November 17, 2023, represents a significant expansion for AIT, enhancing its global supply chain solutions, especially in the road transportation, freight forwarding, and project cargo logistics sectors, with a focus on the energy sector.

A Strategic Acquisition

Lubbers Logistics Group, with a century-long history and headquartered in Schoonebeek, Netherlands, has established itself as a key player in delivering high-value, complex, and time-sensitive transport solutions. The company operates with over 350 employees, nine road transport hubs, and nine freight locations across Europe. The integration of Lubbers into AIT's operations signifies an expansion of the company's global network, adding 18 additional offices and extending its presence to three new countries: Denmark, Romania, and Turkey, along with existing facilities in Germany, Italy, Norway, and the United Kingdom.

AIT's Broader Growth Strategy

This acquisition is part of AIT's broader growth strategy, which has included the recent acquisitions of Mach II Shipping Ltd and Global Transport Solutions Group. This has positioned AIT's European operations as its second-largest region after North America, underlining the company's commitment to enhance its footprint in Europe. The financial terms of the Lubbers acquisition, however, have not been disclosed.

Key Players in the Deal

Legal and financial advisors for both companies were involved in the deal, with Kirkland & Ellis LLP and NautaDutilh N.V. serving as legal counsel to AIT, while Nielen Schuman B.V. was Lubbers' financial advisor, and Loyens & Loeff N.V. provided legal advice to Lubbers. This acquisition, which marks a significant milestone in AIT's expansion strategy, will enable the company to solidify its position in the European logistics sector, particularly in the road transport and energy sectors.