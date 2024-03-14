Agnieszka Holland Wins Czech Lion for 'Green Border', Film Sparks Political Controversy

This past Saturday marked a significant moment for Polish film director Agnieszka Holland, who was honored with the Czech Lion award by the country's Film and Television Academy for her "extraordinary achievement of the past year." This accolade celebrated the cross-cultural collaboration behind the Polish-Belgian-French-Czech production "Green Border," a film Holland regards as a pivotal highlight of her career, but which was heavily criticized by the previous government as slandering Polish border guards.

A Film Born from Emotion

During her acceptance speech, Holland revealed the complex emotions that gave birth to "Green Border," articulating that the film emerged from a blend of anger, despair, and hope. The commendation event also featured reflections from Ivo Mathe, a distinguished member of the Czech film community and former rector of the Prague Film School. He reminisced about the crucial support the Czech Academy of Film and Television extended during the film's challenging Polish premiere, a time when it and its creators faced harsh criticism.

Controversy Surrounding the Premiere

"Green Border" depicts the migration crisis from the perspective of refugees, Polish activists and border guards. The main character, a psychologist named Julia, decides to join activists supporting refugees trapped at the Polish-Belarusian border. No Polish premiere has generated as much controversy in recent years as Agnieszka Holland's film, which hit theaters just a month before the country's parliamentary elections, considered by many to be the most important in decades and before which the temperature of political strife in Poland rose to unprecedented heights.

Dividing Public Opinion

The migrant crisis and the tense situation on Poland's border with Belarus were among the main themes of the election campaigns, particularly of the then-ruling party, one of whose basic election slogans was border protection. After the film's release, the political dispute around this topic, as well as the film itself, entered a whole new level, sharply dividing Polish society into those seeing "Green Border" as a film about kind-hearted people who help others in need during the war, as well as those for whom it was a direct attack on Polish Border Guard, fitting in with the Russian-Belarusian narrative aimed at dividing Poles and undermining public trust in the uniformed services. Enthusiasts of the picture saw in "Green Border" a story about the dramatically difficult choices faced by Poles from different backgrounds - activists, townspeople, uniformed officers, as well as officers - and a kind of moral appeal to both the public and the authorities.