Aer Lingus Regional Resumes Seasonal Flights to Brittany, Launches New Route to Rennes

As the world slowly emerges from the shackles of the pandemic, the aviation industry takes flight once again. Stepping into the spotlight is Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Emerald Airlines, announcing its imminent return to the skies of Brittany, France, and a new route to Rennes. This move signals a revitalization of the airline's seasonal offerings and a nod to the enduring connection between the Irish and French communities.

Charting the Flight Path

The airline is set to resume its seasonal flights to Brest, Brittany, from May 4, with services scheduled for Tuesdays and Saturdays. In tandem, a new route to Rennes will be launched from Dublin Airport on May 1, with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The aircraft of choice for these flights is the ATR72-600 turboprop, capable of accommodating up to 72 passengers per journey.

Farewell to High Fares

Passengers can avail of fares starting from €49.99 each way when booked as a return trip on aerlingus.com. This competitive pricing is a strategic move to attract customers and tap into the pent-up demand for travel, particularly in the wake of the easing of pandemic-related restrictions.

Building Bridges Across the Channel

Ian Lough, Emerald's Head of Commercial, expressed optimism for the reception of these flights. His confidence is rooted in the demand from the previous summer and the strong connections between the Irish and French communities. Brittany has long been a favored destination for Irish vacationers, many of whom traditionally travel by ferry. However, this move by Aer Lingus Regional, along with offerings from Aer Lingus and Ryanair, provides an alternative, faster route to the region.

This move not only expands the route network for Aer Lingus Regional but also fosters the cultural and economic ties between Ireland and France. As we continue to navigate the new normal of travel, airlines like Aer Lingus Regional are adapting and innovating to meet the needs of the global traveler, one flight at a time.