en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

A Year of Environmental Milestones: 2023 in Review

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:52 am EST
A Year of Environmental Milestones: 2023 in Review

In a year marred by escalating global temperatures, 2023 has birthed several heartening environmental developments. Chief among them is the transformation of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea into an unanticipated sanctuary for a wealth of species. The DMZ, primarily untouched due to its buffer zone status, now shelters 6,200 species, including 38 percent of endangered birds and animals on the Korean peninsula, such as golden eagles, musk deer, and mountain goats.

The DMZ: An Unlikely Wildlife Haven

Long considered a symbol of division, the DMZ’s untouched landscape has evolved into a refuge for creatures under threat elsewhere. This crucial sanctuary now houses golden eagles, musk deer, and mountain goats, among many others. As such, the DMZ stands testament to nature’s resilience and adaptability, even in the face of human conflict.

Legislative Changes in European Hunting Practices

Further bolstering global environmental wellbeing, significant legislative change has occurred within the European Union, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein concerning hunting practices. A ban on using lead shot for hunting birds in wetlands came into effect, addressing a major environmental issue — lead poisoning from ammunition, responsible for an estimated one million waterbirds’ deaths annually within the EU. This ban, enforcing the use of nontoxic ammunition in and around wetlands, is anticipated to drastically reduce mortality rates among these bird populations.

EU’s Leap Towards Renewable Energy

In May, the EU marked a historical milestone — for the first time on record, renewable sources, primarily wind and solar, produced more electricity than fossil fuels. This achievement indicates a decisive shift towards cleaner energy and signals the EU’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and combating climate change. Moreover, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service confirmed 2023 as the hottest year since record-keeping began in the 19th century, highlighting the urgent need for such shifts in energy production.

On the whole, despite the challenges of a warming planet and a year pegged as the hottest on record, 2023 has unveiled a silver lining — a world striving for environmental progress, from the unlikely wildlife haven in the DMZ to legislative milestones and a surge in renewable energy.

0
Europe Wildlife
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Winter Wonderland Ride Malfunction: Thrill Turns to Terror

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Lithuanian Cinemas Boycott Miyazaki's Film over Russian Connection

By Olalekan Adigun

AI in 2024: A Brave New World

By Salman Khan

Eurostar Disruptions: Unprecedented Flooding Strands Thousands Amid Holiday Season

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Year of Faith and Resilience for the Global Catholic Community ...
@Europe · 43 mins
2023: A Year of Faith and Resilience for the Global Catholic Community ...
heart comment 0
The Future is Tech: AI’s Growing Influence and the Dawn of 2024

By BNN Correspondents

The Future is Tech: AI's Growing Influence and the Dawn of 2024
Eurostar Cancels All London Train Services Due to ‘Unprecedented’ Flooding

By BNN Correspondents

Eurostar Cancels All London Train Services Due to 'Unprecedented' Flooding
Croatian Agency 404 Commits to Strengthening Partnerships with Chinese Companies

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Croatian Agency 404 Commits to Strengthening Partnerships with Chinese Companies
Esma Chair Verena Ross Expresses Concern Over Persistent Leverage Risks

By BNN Correspondents

Esma Chair Verena Ross Expresses Concern Over Persistent Leverage Risks
Latest Headlines
World News
Sports Betting in the US: Expansion, Challenges, and the Road Ahead
12 seconds
Sports Betting in the US: Expansion, Challenges, and the Road Ahead
Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'
2 mins
Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'
The Sustainable Development Goals: A Vision in Danger of Failing Deliverance
2 mins
The Sustainable Development Goals: A Vision in Danger of Failing Deliverance
Super Tuesday 2024: Trump's Disqualification Stirs Controversy
3 mins
Super Tuesday 2024: Trump's Disqualification Stirs Controversy
New Year's Resolutions in a Post-Pandemic World: A Shift Towards Realism
5 mins
New Year's Resolutions in a Post-Pandemic World: A Shift Towards Realism
Cycle More in 2024: A New Year Resolution with Life-Changing Benefits
5 mins
Cycle More in 2024: A New Year Resolution with Life-Changing Benefits
Gregg Wallace Touches Hearts with a Poignant Picture with his Autistic Son
6 mins
Gregg Wallace Touches Hearts with a Poignant Picture with his Autistic Son
Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith's Snackfood Company
6 mins
Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith's Snackfood Company
Netanyahu Dismisses South Africa's 'Genocidal' Accusations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
6 mins
Netanyahu Dismisses South Africa's 'Genocidal' Accusations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
48 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app