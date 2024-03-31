640-Year-Old Castle Unearthed Under French Hotel, Showcases Medieval Engineering

Archaeologists recently made a groundbreaking discovery in Vannes, France, unveiling the remains of the 14th-century Château de l'Hermine, hidden beneath the courtyard of Hotel Lagorce. Constructed in the 1380s by John IV the Conqueror, Duke of Brittany, this architectural marvel was unearthed during excavations conducted between spring and autumn of 2023. The National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP) highlighted the castle's exceptional preservation and the remarkable findings that offer a glimpse into medieval life.

Discovery and Excavation

The excavation project revealed the castle's ground floor layout, featuring a ducal house with extraordinarily thick walls, directly adjacent to a moat and complemented by a square tower. Among the treasures discovered were a well-preserved staircase adorned with decorative elements, and numerous artifacts illustrating daily life in the castle, such as coins, cooking utensils, and jewelry. The site's damp conditions also preserved wooden items, including barrel fragments, while a deeper dive into the moat uncovered rich furnishings and graffiti-covered tiles.

Archaeological Insights

INRAP's findings underscore the sophisticated engineering and craftsmanship involved in the castle's construction, which was completed in a single phase. This efficiency points to the significant financial and human resources at John IV's disposal, as well as his ability to attract top-tier engineers and craftsmen of the era. The standardization and quality of materials used further indicate a well-managed construction process, from stone extraction to implementation.

Historical Significance

The discovery of Château de l'Hermine not only sheds light on the architectural and engineering prowess of medieval times but also provides a vivid snapshot of the societal and cultural aspects of the 14th century. The preservation of such a site offers invaluable insights into the daily lives of its inhabitants, their technological advancements, and the political power wielded by John IV through his formidable castle. As researchers continue to analyze the findings, this remarkable excavation promises to enrich our understanding of medieval history and heritage.

This unexpected discovery under a modern hotel underscores the layers of history that lie hidden beneath our feet, waiting to reveal the stories of those who came before us. The Château de l'Hermine serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of medieval architecture and the ongoing quest to uncover the past's secrets.