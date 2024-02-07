15th European Cyclotron Network Workshop to Focus on Theragnostics and Radioisotope Production

The 15th edition of the European Cyclotron Network (CYCLEUR) Workshop, an esteemed assembly of top-tier experts in the spheres of cyclotrons, radioisotope production, targets, and target chemistry, is all set to take place in Bucharest, Romania, on June 22-23, 2023. This gathering marks the first of its kind since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the previous iteration having been stationed in Dresden in 2019. The event is designed to foster dialogue and exchange on critical advancements in these fields, with a spotlight on the development and application of trailblazing instruments and methodologies.

Theragnostics: A New Era in Nuclear Medicine

One of the primary focal points of the workshop will be the production of medical radioisotopes for diagnostics and therapy. This discipline, known as 'theragnostics', has made significant strides and is on the brink of heralding a new era in nuclear medicine. The term 'theragnostics' refers to the combination of therapeutics and diagnostics in a single agent, allowing for simultaneous treatment and monitoring of diseases. The emphasis on theragnostics at the CYCLEUR workshop underscores its growing importance in the field of nuclear medicine.

Special Issue to Highlight Innovations

Parallel to the workshop, a Special Issue will be dedicated to showcasing original scientific contributions connected to the latest developments in cyclotrons and their applications, particularly in medicine and multidisciplinary research. Researchers worldwide are invited to submit manuscripts online via the MDPI platform, which will undergo a rigorous peer-review process to ensure the quality of published papers. The Special Issue will include a mix of research articles, review articles, and short communications. However, a publication fee of 1400 CHF is mandatory for the open access journal 'Instruments', published quarterly by MDPI.

Auger Emitters and Gold Nanoparticles: The Future of Theragnostics?

One of the exciting topics under discussion will be the potential use of Auger emitters and ultrasmall gold nanoparticles in targeted radionuclide therapy. These have demonstrated high tumor killing efficiency in both 2D and 3D tumor cell models, indicating the potential of applying ultrasmall nanoparticles in targeted radionuclide therapy. The implication is that even better tumor killing efficiency could be achieved if tumor targeting moieties are conjugated to the nanoparticles, opening up new avenues in theragnostic applications.