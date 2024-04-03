Žižkovské Pivobraní 2024: Over 100 Czech Beers, Free Entry at Prague's Premier Festival

Spring is here at last, and it's time to get out in the sunshine and see what's going on in town. The next couple of months have lots happening around the city, not least of which are a number of events of prime gastronomical significance to Prague's cultural life. Žižkov district will host the traditional and favorite beer festival Žižkovské pivobraní on 31 May and 1 June. Fans of the foamy beverage will find in Parukářka Park more than a hundred varieties of beer from forty Czech mini-breweries and a rich entertainment program.

Advertisment

A Diverse Selection of Beers

Classic lagers, ales, wheat, fruit, unfiltered, and other varieties. Sample beer specialties all day long and hang out on the hill in park with an exceptional view and let the kids run wild in the big playground nearby. Traditionally, a wide range of snacks will be presented at the festival. Musical groups of different genres will entertain the guests from the installed stage.

Interactive Experiences

Advertisment

Visitors will also be able to vote for their favourite beer in a special competition. Entrance is free. We are proud to provide our readers from around the world with independent, and unbiased news for free. Our dedicated team supports the local community, foreign residents, and visitors of all nationalities through our website, social media, and newsletter.

Supporting Prague Morning

We appreciate that not everyone can afford to pay for our services but if you are able to, we ask you to support Prague Morning by making a contribution – no matter how small. Subscribe for our daily news. Stock Photos provided by our partner Depositphotos.