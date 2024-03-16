Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Spearhead Regional Investments, Boosting Central Asia's Economy

At the recent B5+1: Business Partnership and Regional Prosperity summit, Deputy Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Timur Zhaksylykov, revealed Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as the leading investors in Central Asia, with Kyrgyzstan receiving 63% of all regional investments. The summit highlighted the significant increase in trade turnover among the five Central Asian states, reaching $11 billion in 2023, marking a 2.5-fold increase over the past decade.

Driving Economic Growth Through Trade

Kazakhstan emerges as the largest trading partner within Central Asia, exporting goods worth $5.5 billion to its neighbors. This trade volume is growing more rapidly than Kazakhstan's overall external trade, demonstrating the importance of regional commerce in fostering economic development. "The more we trade goods and services, the more we contribute to the economic growth of our bordering states," Zhaksylykov stated, emphasizing the role of trade in accelerating socioeconomic growth.

Simplifying Trade Procedures

In efforts to further enhance trade with neighbouring countries, the Kazakhstani government is actively working to simplify trading procedures. Initiatives such as the COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support (CARES) Program by the Asian Development Bank are part of these efforts, aiming to ease the flow of goods and services across borders and strengthen regional economic ties.

Strengthening Regional Prosperity

The summit not only showcased the investment and trade achievements of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan but also set the stage for deeper cooperation among Central Asian countries. By focusing on improving trade infrastructure and fostering a conducive environment for business, these nations are paving the way towards a more prosperous and interconnected region.

As Central Asia continues to develop as a dynamic economic zone, the efforts of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in leading investment and trade initiatives are crucial. Their commitment to regional prosperity not only benefits their immediate neighbors but also contributes to the stability and growth of the entire region.