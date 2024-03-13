EU Foreign Policy Chief Warns UN Security Council: Starvation Weaponized in Gaza Conflict

Amidst ongoing conflict in Gaza, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Royal Jordanian Air Force have ramped up their humanitarian assistance efforts. A pivotal operation on March 12, 2024, saw a combined airdrop into Northern Gaza, delivering crucial food supplies to civilians caught in the strife. This initiative is part of an expansive effort to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, further complemented by ambitious plans to build a temporary floating dock to facilitate the delivery of additional aid.

Comprehensive Airdrop Operations

The latest airdrop, executed at 2:00 p.m. Gaza time, utilized a U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft to disperse approximately 5,280 pounds of food, including essential items like rice, flour, pasta, and canned food. This mission marks the continuation of a series of humanitarian airdrops, with CENTCOM and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducting eight such operations since March 2, 2024. The Pentagon's spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, highlighted the cumulative efforts, noting the distribution of over 204,000 meals, 48,000 bottles of water, and more than 5,000 pounds of food items to Gaza's civilians in need.

Strategic Support via the Eastern Mediterranean

In a significant logistical move, the Department of Defense (DOD) has deployed four ships to the Eastern Mediterranean. These vessels are part of a broader mission to support humanitarian assistance operations in Gaza, including the construction of a temporary pier. Expected to be operational within 60 days, this pier will dramatically increase aid delivery capabilities, enabling the daily distribution of up to 2 million meals. Preparations for this floating dock began on March 12, with heavy machinery spotted near the Al-Baydar area, an initiative announced by US President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address.

Addressing the Humanitarian Crisis

The intensified efforts by the US and Jordan to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza are a response to the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region. The construction of a temporary floating dock and the sustained airdrop operations are crucial steps toward ensuring that civilians caught in the conflict have access to necessary supplies. These actions also reflect a collaborative international effort to support those in dire need amidst restricted land routes into Gaza, which have significantly slowed the flow of aid.

As these humanitarian initiatives unfold, they serve as a testament to the global community's commitment to alleviating human suffering in conflict zones. The collaborative efforts between the United States, Jordan, and other international partners underscore the importance of solidarity in times of crisis, aiming to bring much-needed relief to the civilians of Gaza. While these operations provide immediate assistance, they also highlight the ongoing challenges in delivering aid and the imperative for continued international support and creative solutions to ensure humanitarian access.