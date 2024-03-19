EU-China Trade Tensions Escalate Amid Fears of Manufacturing Overcapacity, Says Business Group

Amid growing concerns over China's burgeoning manufacturing capabilities, Jens Eskelund, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, predicts a 'slow-motion train accident' in EU-China trade relations. Eskelund highlighted the strategic challenge posed by China's cheaper manufacturing in industries vital to Europe's economic base, framing trade issues as a matter of security. This development comes as China shifts its economic focus towards high-end manufacturing, aiming for technological self-sufficiency and reducing its dependency on real estate.

Advertisment

Manufacturing Overcapacity and Price Wars

The increased investment and state support in Chinese manufacturing have raised alarms about potential overcapacity, with Eskelund noting its presence across various sectors including chemicals, metals, and electric vehicles. Such overcapacity could lead to price wars, threatening European industries. The anticipation of this overcapacity hitting markets in the coming years necessitates an 'honest conversation' between Europe and China to mitigate trade disruptions and avoid the deindustrialization of Europe.

Impact on European Businesses

Advertisment

The EU, being a major trading partner with China, faces significant implications from these developments. Manufacturing, which accounts for nearly one-fifth of employment in the EU, is at risk. The report co-authored by the European Union Chamber of Commerce and China Macro Group outlines the growing political risks for European businesses in China amid broader U.S actions and Beijing's response. The increased emphasis on security in Chinese policy documents and the adoption of the concept of coordinating development and security across major Chinese ministries signal heightened geopolitical tensions.

Geopolitical Traps and Future Trade Relations

The unfolding situation presents a geopolitical trap for European businesses, which remain dependent on sourcing from China yet face diminishing market shares within the country. The dialogue between Europe and China is crucial for ensuring that trade flows remain largely uninterrupted, despite the challenges. As both regions navigate these turbulent waters, the outcome of their discussions will significantly influence the global trade landscape and the future of European industrial competitiveness.