World Bank Study Links Rising Temperatures to Lower Exam Scores in Ethiopia

A groundbreaking study by the World Bank's Development Research Group has uncovered a direct correlation between rising temperatures and declining academic performance among students in Ethiopia, shedding light on a critical aspect of climate change's impact on education. The research, titled "High Temperature and Learning Outcomes: Evidence from Ethiopia," involved an in-depth analysis of over 2.47 million students who took the Ethiopian Higher Education Entrance Certificate Examination between 2003 and 2019, alongside school-level temperature records during the same period.
Unveiling the Heat's Impact on Academic Performance
Lead researcher Patrick Behrer and his team found that exposure to an increased number of hot days (above 33°C) during the school year significantly diminished students' exam performance. Specifically, "Ten additional hot days during a school year leads to a 2.28 percent decline in performance on college entrance exams," Behrer highlighted. This finding indicates that high temperatures adversely affect students' concentration, attendance, and overall effort in academic pursuits, with more pronounced effects on male students and simpler subjects.
Gender Disparities and Subject Complexity
The study also brought to light gender disparities in the impact of heat, with male students exhibiting a greater decline in exam performance compared to their female counterparts, possibly due to higher rates of extended absences. Additionally, the detrimental effects of heat were more significant for simpler subjects, suggesting that students may exert more effort on challenging subjects, thereby mitigating some of the heat's adverse effects.
Implications for Policy and Future Research
The findings of this study underscore the urgent need for educational policy adjustments to combat the effects of climate change on learning environments. Behrer advocates for the implementation of adaptive measures such as improved ventilation, installation of fans, and reflective roofing to protect students from extreme temperatures. As global temperatures continue to rise, the study highlights the importance of developing strategies to ensure that educational outcomes are not compromised by environmental conditions.