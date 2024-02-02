Unregulated Social Media Content: A Catalyst for Conflict?

With increasing global access to the internet, social media platforms have become an integral part of everyday life. Amongst them, Facebook, owned by Meta, has carved out a significant space in the lives of Ethiopians. However, the platform's role in the Tigray conflict has raised grave concerns about its contribution to the spread of hate speech and real-world violence.

Facebook Under Fire

Facebook has been at the center of criticism for allegedly facilitating the proliferation of hate speech that has reportedly led to horrific violence, including killings, in Tigray, Ethiopia. Investigations have involved tracking down relatives of victims who have implicated Facebook posts in the violence. These allegations underline the severe implications of unregulated content on social media platforms, particularly in regions ripped apart by ethnic strife.

Responding to the allegations, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, initiated an internal audit of how its algorithms operated in Ethiopia. However, citing confidentiality and security concerns, the company has refrained from publishing the findings. This lack of transparency has inevitably raised questions about the company's commitment to mitigating harm and promoting safety on its platform.

Social Media's Role in Conflict

Social networks like Facebook are deeply integrated into Ethiopians' daily lives and are believed to significantly impact the ethnic conflicts within the country. This reality underscores the need for social media giants to recognize their influence and shoulder responsibility for the content disseminated on their platforms. The situation in Ethiopia is a stark reminder of the potential of unregulated social media content to fan the flames of conflict and contribute to real-world violence.