Ethiopia

UN Urges Ethiopia to Prioritize Victims’ Rights in Addressing Human Rights Abuses

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:44 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:35 am EST
UN Urges Ethiopia to Prioritize Victims’ Rights in Addressing Human Rights Abuses

The United Nations human rights office has implored the Ethiopian Government to center the rights and needs of victims and their families in its endeavors to rectify a long-standing legacy of human rights abuses.

This appeal arises in the aftermath of several years of violence and ethnic unrest, punctuated by the 2022 Cessation of Hostilities Agreement with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front that concluded a brutal conflict in multiple regions.

Transitional Justice Policies

A collaborative report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, the result of comprehensive community consultations, presents 31 recommendations to realize transitional justice policies effectively.

These recommendations cover a wide range of issues including criminal accountability, truth-seeking, reparations, legal reforms, and reconciliation. The report underscores the importance of a victim-oriented approach in all these areas.

Aligning with International Human Rights Norms

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has accentuated the significance of these efforts aligning with international human rights norms and standards.

The report further accentuates the state’s obligation to investigate and prosecute severe human rights violations and abuses, offering justice and reparations to the victims.

Heightened Risk of Genocide

The UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide has raised concerns about the escalated risk of genocide and related atrocity crimes in several regions.

The report urges the Ethiopian government to base its transitional justice policies on international human rights law, documenting the outcomes of 15 community consultations involving over 800 individuals.

The report stresses the importance of holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes, the necessity of peaceful conflict resolution, and the safe return of internally displaced people.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

