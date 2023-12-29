UN Urges Ethiopia to Prioritize Victims’ Rights in Addressing Human Rights Abuses

The United Nations human rights office has implored the Ethiopian Government to center the rights and needs of victims and their families in its endeavors to rectify a long-standing legacy of human rights abuses.

This appeal arises in the aftermath of several years of violence and ethnic unrest, punctuated by the 2022 Cessation of Hostilities Agreement with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front that concluded a brutal conflict in multiple regions.

Transitional Justice Policies

A collaborative report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, the result of comprehensive community consultations, presents 31 recommendations to realize transitional justice policies effectively.

These recommendations cover a wide range of issues including criminal accountability, truth-seeking, reparations, legal reforms, and reconciliation. The report underscores the importance of a victim-oriented approach in all these areas.

Aligning with International Human Rights Norms

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has accentuated the significance of these efforts aligning with international human rights norms and standards.

The report further accentuates the state’s obligation to investigate and prosecute severe human rights violations and abuses, offering justice and reparations to the victims.

Heightened Risk of Genocide

The UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide has raised concerns about the escalated risk of genocide and related atrocity crimes in several regions.

The report urges the Ethiopian government to base its transitional justice policies on international human rights law, documenting the outcomes of 15 community consultations involving over 800 individuals.

The report stresses the importance of holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes, the necessity of peaceful conflict resolution, and the safe return of internally displaced people.