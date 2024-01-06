en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ethiopia

Turkey’s TIKA Offers Aid for Restoration of Historic Al-Nejashi Mosque in Tigray

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 2:01 pm EST
Turkey’s TIKA Offers Aid for Restoration of Historic Al-Nejashi Mosque in Tigray

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has extended an offer of assistance for the restoration of the Al-Nejashi Mosque situated in the war-torn region of Tigray, Ethiopia. This historic structure, considered one of Africa’s oldest, suffered extensive damage during the recent Tigray war. The Tigray Tourism Bureau, under the leadership of Atsbha Gebreegziabher, has shown a positive response to the offer, suggesting a potential collaboration.

Restoration Halted by Pandemic

The restoration of the mosque had been planned in three phases by TIKA previously, but this work was interrupted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The historic mosque, with its centuries-old dome, minaret, and tombs of significant Islamic figures, was left in a state of partial restoration, preserving its historical integrity while desperately awaiting completion.

Damage Caused by War

The Al-Nejashi Mosque was subjected to a brutal bombing in November 2020 by Eritrean troops. The head of the mosque, Shek Reja Nuru, reported the death of three civilians during the attack. The troops not only caused significant structural damage but also looted valuable items, including ancient manuscripts and a solar panel that had been a gift from Turkey.

A Structure at Risk

Despite pledges from both federal and regional governments to restore the mosque, the structure remains in a perilous state. It is still at risk of collapse, a testament to the devastating effects of the Tigray war. As discussions about the extent and methodology of restoration work resume, the primary objective is to ensure the preservation of the mosque’s immense historical and cultural significance.

0
Ethiopia Spirituality Turkey
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ethiopia

See more
1 hour ago
Residents of Burco Protest Against Controversial Ethiopia-Somaliland Sea Deal
Residents of Burco, the second-largest city in Somaliland, have taken to the streets, their voices echoing in unison against a recently inked maritime agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland. Chants of ‘Our sea is not for sale’ reverberated through the city’s bylanes, reflecting the potent discontent and anxiety that have gripped the local populace. Protest Against
Residents of Burco Protest Against Controversial Ethiopia-Somaliland Sea Deal
Amid Conflict, Ethiopian Orthodox Christians Celebrate Genna
4 hours ago
Amid Conflict, Ethiopian Orthodox Christians Celebrate Genna
Genna: Ethiopian Christians Mark Christmas with Vibrant Celebrations
8 hours ago
Genna: Ethiopian Christians Mark Christmas with Vibrant Celebrations
Unprecedented Protests in Awdal Region Over Ethiopia's Actions
1 hour ago
Unprecedented Protests in Awdal Region Over Ethiopia's Actions
Ethiopia Media Sector Alliance Reviews Four-Year Progress Amidst Challenges in Journalism
2 hours ago
Ethiopia Media Sector Alliance Reviews Four-Year Progress Amidst Challenges in Journalism
Tigist Ketema Sets New World Record for Fastest Marathon Debut
3 hours ago
Tigist Ketema Sets New World Record for Fastest Marathon Debut
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Criminalizes Nazi Salute and Hate Symbols: A Significant Step Against Hate Speech
18 seconds
Australia Criminalizes Nazi Salute and Hate Symbols: A Significant Step Against Hate Speech
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
34 seconds
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
36 seconds
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
1 min
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
Africa's Development Stifled by Leadership Failure: Peter Obi Calls for Change
2 mins
Africa's Development Stifled by Leadership Failure: Peter Obi Calls for Change
Reflecting on the Capitol Insurrection: Biden and Trump Outline Visions for 2024
2 mins
Reflecting on the Capitol Insurrection: Biden and Trump Outline Visions for 2024
Comelec Declares No Jurisdiction Over Alleged Constitutional Amendment Initiative
2 mins
Comelec Declares No Jurisdiction Over Alleged Constitutional Amendment Initiative
Revisiting Jan. 6: Biden and Trump Gear Up for Potential Election Rematch Amid Unresolved Tensions
3 mins
Revisiting Jan. 6: Biden and Trump Gear Up for Potential Election Rematch Amid Unresolved Tensions
Mass Overdose at Hardmission Festival: A Wake-Up Call for Music Events
3 mins
Mass Overdose at Hardmission Festival: A Wake-Up Call for Music Events
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app