Turkey’s TIKA Offers Aid for Restoration of Historic Al-Nejashi Mosque in Tigray

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has extended an offer of assistance for the restoration of the Al-Nejashi Mosque situated in the war-torn region of Tigray, Ethiopia. This historic structure, considered one of Africa’s oldest, suffered extensive damage during the recent Tigray war. The Tigray Tourism Bureau, under the leadership of Atsbha Gebreegziabher, has shown a positive response to the offer, suggesting a potential collaboration.

Restoration Halted by Pandemic

The restoration of the mosque had been planned in three phases by TIKA previously, but this work was interrupted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The historic mosque, with its centuries-old dome, minaret, and tombs of significant Islamic figures, was left in a state of partial restoration, preserving its historical integrity while desperately awaiting completion.

Damage Caused by War

The Al-Nejashi Mosque was subjected to a brutal bombing in November 2020 by Eritrean troops. The head of the mosque, Shek Reja Nuru, reported the death of three civilians during the attack. The troops not only caused significant structural damage but also looted valuable items, including ancient manuscripts and a solar panel that had been a gift from Turkey.

A Structure at Risk

Despite pledges from both federal and regional governments to restore the mosque, the structure remains in a perilous state. It is still at risk of collapse, a testament to the devastating effects of the Tigray war. As discussions about the extent and methodology of restoration work resume, the primary objective is to ensure the preservation of the mosque’s immense historical and cultural significance.